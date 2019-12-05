Jennifer Lopez 'open' to having child with Alex Rodriguez: 'I would like to try'

“Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez isn’t ruling out the possibility of having more children with fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez is already mom to 11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with ex-husband Marc Anthony. In addition, she’s become a major presence in the lives of Rodriguez’s daughters, Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15. Despite her busy schedule and full nest, however, she revealed that she’s open to having a child with her soon-to-be-husband.

“I want to!” the actress told People when asked if she’d consider adding to the family. “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

Lopez, who is being honored as one of the magazine’s “People of the Year” for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, “Hustlers” and more, went on to explain that having kids helped set her life on the path she’s currently on.

“They made my life so much better [and] them being born led me in a different direction,” she explained.

“I was being careless with myself, and my heart,” Lopez added. “The kids kind of snapped me right [out] of it because I felt so much responsibility and love for them. Love first and responsibility second. I just knew I had to be better.”

Although she’s got a lot of irons in the fire coming in 2020, she notes that she and Rodriguez always make a big effort to ensure that being parents is their “No. 1 job.”

“We try to raise the kids in a way that’s mindful of fulfilling our own dreams but also never being in a position where they’re not being guided by us or we’re not present in their lives … that’s a priority,” she concluded.

JLo and Rodriguez announced their engagement in March, revealing that he popped the question while on vacation together after more than two years of dating.