JK Rowling releases first chapters of new story 'The Ickabog' to entertain kids amid coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

J.K. Rowling is helping out parents at home.

On Tuesday, the iconic "Harry Potter" author released the first several chapters of a new children's story called "The Ickabog," to help entertain children while stuck at home during the coronavirus quarantine.

The story is available to read for free on its website, where Rowling also offered a statement on how the tale came about.

'FULL HOUSE' CAST: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

"I had the idea for 'The Ickabog' a long time ago and read it to my two younger children chapter by chapter each night while I was working on it," the 54-year-old author said. "However, when the time came to publish it, I decided to put out a book for adults instead, which is how 'The Ickabog' ended up in the attic."

On her website, Rowling said she intended to publish "The Ickabog" after the final "Harry Potter" book had been published, but chose to take a break from publishing.

JIMMY FALLON APOLOGIZES FOR WEARING BLACKFACE IN 'SNL' SKETCH 20 YEARS AGO

"Then this lockdown happened. It’s been very hard on children, in particular, so I brought 'The Ickabog' down from the attic, read it for the first time in years, rewrote bits of it and then read it to my children again," Rowling explained. "They told me to put back in some bits they’d liked when they were little, and here we are!"

According to the author, "The Ickabog" will be published in segments online for free, leading to the eventual publishing of a book.

New installments will come each weekday over the next seven weeks.

"When the book is published in November, I’m going to donate all my royalties to help people who have been affected by the coronavirus. We’ll give full details later in the year," Rowling added.

Additionally, she encouraged fans to help her to illustrate the story with art that will be included in the printed version.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first two chapters, "King Fred the Fearless" and "The Ickabog," are currently available online.

"The Ickabog" is not linked to "Harry Potter" and does not contain magic, the author added, calling it "an entirely different story."