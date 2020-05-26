Jimmy Fallon apologizes for wearing blackface in 'SNL' sketch 20 years ago

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon issued an apology Tuesday for wearing blackface during a 2000 episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Fallon was facing backlash on social media after Twitter users put a spotlight on an old sketch when he impersonated comedian Chris Rock and had darkened his face with makeup, and the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty began trending on the platform.

"In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this," Fallon later tweeted. "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."

Fallon was a cast member on "SNL" from 1998 to 2004.

Fallon isn't the only comedian to land in hot water over past use of blackface.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel wore blackface several times while impersonating former NBA player Karl Malone and daytime talk show host Oprah Winfrey during his tenure on "The Man Show."

Comedian Sarah Silverman also wore blackface in a 2007 satirical episode of "The Sarah Silverman Program," where her character accepted the challenge of "being black" for a day while unwittingly offending others for wearing blackface.

High-profile politicians have recently been under fire for resurfaced images of them in blackface, as well, including Democrat Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.