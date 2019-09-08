JK Rowling hints at 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' movie: report

JK Rowling has hinted a new Harry Potter film is on the way, sending fans into meltdown.

The author of the hugely popular books took to Twitter yesterday to share a new picture of the death eater skull and Slytherin House snake.

Hinting a "Cursed Child" movie could be on the way, she wrote alongside the image: "Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places #HarryPotter #CursedChild."

The tweet was her first in six months, and so fans took these two factors as a sign they will be seeing more of the "Cursed Child," the play that premiered on London's West End over three years ago.

Tweeting below her post, one fan wrote: "Does this mean that there is going to be a #CursedChild movie trilogy with the original cast/trio reprising their roles? Please, can you share anything about #FantasticBeasts3?"

Another wrote: "WHAT DOES IT MEAN? OMG."

A third posted a gif which said: "He's back!"

"The Cursed Child" is set 19 years after the end of the final "Harry Potter" movie and follows Harry, Ron and Hermione's children.

The show recently opened on Broadway in New York and tickets have been in high demand, just as they were in London.

The first "Harry Potter" movie was released in 2001 with Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role.

Seven subsequent films followed, finishing with 2011's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."

A spin-off prequel series of films are now being released on the big screen, starting with 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," starring Eddie Redmayne.

