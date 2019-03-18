J.K. Rowling faces backlash on Twitter for comments about ‘sexual’ relationship between two characters

J.K. Rowling is facing backlash on social media for recent comments she made about the sexuality of two of her characters.

For an interview in a DVD and Blu-ray feature on her film “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” the writer said Dumbledore and Grindelwald may have had a “sexual dimension” to their relationship.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE SAYS HE USED ALCOHOL TO COPE WITH IMMENSE ‘HARRY POTTER’ FAME

Her comments were tweeted out by @rowlinglibrary on Sunday.

According to the Twitter account, the author said about Dumbledore and Grindelwald: “Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship.”

“But as it happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know,” she continued.

“So I’m less interested in the sexual side -- though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship -- than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationship,” she added.

That sexual relationship, however, was not made obvious in “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” which disappointed fans at the time.

Followers expressed their displeasure again on social media over the weekend.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO ANNOUNCES NEW HARRY POTTER ROLLER COASTER

One Twitter user posted: “J.K. Rowling Confirms Some Characters in Her Books and Movies Are Gay Everywhere Except in the Books or the Movies.”

Another person tweeted: “jk rowling reappearing every 2 months to say something literally no one asked about is me adding more random details to my essay to up my word count.”

Someone else wrote: “I love Harry Potter so much but JK’s blatant (and failing) attempts to make Dumbledore any gayer without actually having the guts or motive to actually write it... Smh, making a character gay to seem woke or give them more depth... Sloppy, Rowling.”

“Well, as an 'intense' homosexual, and a fan of her books, I've quite had it with J. K. Rowling piggybacking on LGBTQ+ folk because it's trendy to do so now, when she wasn't prepared to make the sacrifices and fight at a time when it wasn't so easy,” another Twitter user wrote, adding: “Stop milking ££ our rainbow.”

Not all fans were upset with Rowling’s comments, however, with one person tweeting: “I can't believe people are this up in arms about JK Rowling. Holy s--t no one is ever satisfied. It's a book series. We all loved it. It was amazing. STFU and enjoy it.”

Rowling, who is known for announcing additions to her books and movies on social media and in interviews, declared Dumbledore was gay in 2007, 10 years after her first novel, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” was published in the U.K. in 1997.

However, the wizard’s sexuality is never explicitly mentioned in any of the books or movies.