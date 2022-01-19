Jinger Duggar mourns her ‘adopted Nana’: She ‘went home to be with the Lord’

Jinger Duggar is mourning the loss of her "adopted Nana."

The reality star, also known as Jinger Vuolo, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a touching tribute honoring her longtime friend.

"Our dear adopted Nana went home to be with the Lord," captioned the 28-year-old in a photo of the pair sharing a sweet embrace. "She was the most selfless woman and gracious woman."

"Nana taught me so many things—15 years of piano lessons, that Long John Silver’s is actually good, doing laundry can be fun, to be joyful in all circumstances, and that it’s better to serve than to be served," the "Counting On" alum shared. "The past 5 years we exchanged letters monthly. She will be greatly missed."

"I will forever be grateful to God for the priceless gift of her friendship," Duggar concluded the post.

Duggar also included several other snaps from over the years, including selfies, numerous letters and other moments captured during joyous visits.

Back in 2016, Duggar’s sister Jessa described how she made Christmas cards on Instagram. At the time, Duggar was on her honeymoon with her husband Jeremy Vuolo.

"Making handmade Christmas cards for our adopted Nana to send out to her family and friends!" wrote the 29-year-old at the time. "Jinger used to do this for her every year, but since she's on her honeymoon, we're taking over. I'm not half as artistic as Jinge is, but having fun nonetheless!"

"Ahh! She's is one amazing gal... and I'm pretty sure it takes 4 of us to do the things she did all on her own!" shared Jessa. "Love you sis! You're greatly missed!"

The family loss came a little over a month after brother Josh Duggar was found guilty on two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography. The 33-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.

Duggar and his large Arkansas family starred on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting" until the network canceled the show in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.