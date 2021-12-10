Josh Duggar's sister Jinger, her husband Jeremy Vuolo react to guilty verdict: 'Praying for further justice'

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo reacted to Josh Duggar's guilty verdict with a statement shared Friday on Instagram.

Josh was convicted on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography Thursday and was immediately taken into custody following the guilty verdict.

The former reality TV star faces up to 20 years and up to $250,000 fines for each count.

"We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse," the couple's statement began. "We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children."

"We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian," the statement continued. "When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself. They’ll question the legitimacy of a Savior whose so-called followers privately delight in the sins they publicly denounce. This is why the Apostle Paul told religious hypocrites that "the name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of you" (Romans 2:24). For Josh, we fear for his soul."

The couple went on to thank God for "exposing" Josh's actions.

"We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case," the statement read. "We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged."

Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, also spoke out, choosing to post their statement on their website.

"This entire ordeal has been very grievous," they said . "Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]."

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law [Josh's wife] Anna and their children with love and support," the duo continued. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."

Following the verdict on Thursday, Josh's wife Anna Duggar was seen leaving the courtroom emotionless. Anna wore a black peacoat over a matching black dress.

Duggar's defense attorney has said the team respects the jury's verdict but does plan to appeal.

"We appreciate the jury’s lengthy deliberations, we respect the jury’s verdict, and we intend to appeal," defense attorneys Justin Gelfand, Ian Murphy and Travis Story said.

The Duggar family rose to fame after appearing on TLC's " 19 Kids and Counting ." The show was pulled from the network in 2015 after allegations Josh had sexually abused four of his sisters and a babysitter became public knowledge.

Multiple members of the Duggar family attended the trial, including Josh's father Jim Bob. He was seen interacting with other family members during breaks of the trial, according to reports.