Jinger Duggar details her decision to wear pants despite religious upbringing: ‘My convictions were changing’

Jinger Duggar decided to wear pants after more than two decades without them in her closet.

The 27-year-old, who is one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children, wore only skirts and dresses growing up.

"My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,’ (ESV) and I never questioned it," wrote the mom of two, also known as Jinger Vuolo, in her new book, "The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God," which she co-wrote with her husband Jeremy Vuolo.

"Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest," wrote the Arkansas native, as quoted by People magazine. "But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say."

Duggar married Vuolo, 33, in 2016. The couple relocated to Laredo, Texas where he worked in ministry. During her free time at home, Duggar began "digging into" the Bible.

"Since Jeremy and I had begun studying Scripture together, I had become more aware of the different beliefs and doctrines Christians held," she explained. "I realized that not everyone interpreted different passages of Scripture the way I always had, and I wanted to find out why."

According to the outlet, Duggar shared her thoughts with Vuolo when she wasn’t listening to sermons.

"Growing up, I had a set of standards that I took as givens," she wrote, adding that "my convictions were changing." Duggar said her studies made her realize "that biblical modesty is deeper and more profound than wearing skirts instead of pants."

"Modesty isn’t only about what you wear," she wrote. "It’s about the position of your heart."

According to Duggar, she "never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants."

Still, Duggar admitted she "struggled."

"I knew [my family] deeply cared about their convictions, and I didn’t want to hurt them now that I didn’t share those convictions," she wrote, noting that she "felt emotional as I worried that my parents would think I didn’t appreciate how I was raised."

However, Duggar said she "had to walk in truth and follow what I knew the Bible said."

The couple is now residing in Los Angeles where Vuolo is pursuing graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary.

Since the release of the couple’s book, Duggar’s brother Josh was indicted on federal child pornography charges. The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty.

Duggar and Vuolo spoke out after Josh was taken into custody last week.

"We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh," the couple said in a joint statement. "While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.