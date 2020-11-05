Jimmy Kimmel expresses disappointment with American people over number of Trump votes: ‘He’s insane, not fit'

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is taken aback at the sheer number of Donald Trump votes that have been tallied thus far in the 2020 election but is exhaling at the growing prospect that Joe Biden could unseat the incumbent president.

“I’m very happy and relieved that it looks like we’re finally sending this monster back to Mar-a-Lago. But I’m also shocked that it was this close,” Kimmel said on Wednesday night during his talk show. “I mean, we reunited the cast of every movie and TV show ever made to win this election.”

The funnyman said over the course of four years, he believes Trump did everything to divide the country.

“It is unimaginable to me that close to half of American voters saw what this man has done to this country over the last four years ... and almost half of us are apparently okay with that,” said Kimmel, stating things like, Trump "dismantled the pandemic response team" and "he called neo-Nazis 'very fine people.'"

Added the long-time comedian: “Half of us want to keep it going for four more years. … What more did Trump have to do to show us that he’s insane and not fit to lead this country? I feel like I overestimated the American people."

"And I underestimated the Village People," Kimmel quipped referencing the group behind, "Y.M.C.A.," which is often played at rallies for the president.

Since the start of the election, Kimmel has been actively tweeting his growing concern of a Biden loss.

“This is like being awake during your own surgery,” Kimmel tweeted on the evening of the election as some states were still casting votes and others were counting.

He continued issuing one-liners on Wednesday, adding, “If your election lasts more than 48 hours, seek medical attention.”