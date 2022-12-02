Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Fallon recalls how Dolly Parton phone call freaked out Uber driver: 'Stay on the road, buddy'

Fallon makes an appearance in the 'Dolly Parton Mountain Magic Christmas' special

By Phillip Nieto | Fox News
Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon recalled a light-hearted moment when the late-night host's Uber driver became completely starstruck during his visit to Tennessee.  

During the summer, Fallon had traveled to Dollywood, a theme park co-owned by the country music star in the Knoxville area, to film his appearance in the "Dolly Parton Mountain Magic Christmas" special. 

Fallon decided to also visit Parton's hometown of Sevierville but had forgotten to book a driver in advance, so he connected with an Uber driver named Chad. When the pair met the driver told Fallon he needed a moment to collect himself. 

"I get in the car, and he goes, 'I didn't know it was you, and I've never met a celebrity. This is just bizarre for me, so just give me a second,'" Fallon said during an episode of "The Tonight Show."

DOLLY PARTON SAYS HER NEW ROCK ALBUM IS 'SOME OF THE BEST WORK' SHE'S EVER DONE

However, when Parton called Fallon on the phone to welcome him to Tennessee, Chad became completely overwhelmed. 

"Chad, stay on the road, buddy," Fallon recalled before the driver responded, "Was that Dolly Parton on the phone? This is the greatest drive of my life!"

During Fallon's summer trip, the two celebrities filmed a musical performance that will be featured in Parton's special called "Almost Too Early for Christmas."

The two stars are recreated in the music video through an animated cartoon version of themselves, where they bid farewell to fall by wearing Christmas sweaters.

The special was streamed on Peacock on Thursday and also featured appearances from other celebrities, including Jimmie Allen, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Willie Nelson. 

