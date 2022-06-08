Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Jim Seals, singer of 70's hit 'Summer Breeze,' dead at 80

Singer Jim Seals was a part of the soft rock duo Seals & Crofts

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/7 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jim Seals, of Seals & Crofts, has died at the age of 80.

The '70s music star's death was announced by his cousin Brady Seals on Instagram.

"I just learned that James ‘Jimmy’ Seals has passed," Brady wrote. "My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children. Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind."

Seals' cause of death was not given.

Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts has died at 80.

Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts has died at 80. (Michael Ochs Archives)

NAOMI JUDD REMEMBERED BY WYNONNA: ‘THIS CANNOT BE HOW THE JUDDS STORY ENDS’

John Ford Coley, who sang in the band English Dan & John Ford Coley, also shared a tribute to the musician on Facebook. He touched on all the things Seals taught him.

"Don’t even know where to begin," Coley wrote. "Jimmy Seals passed away today. I spent a large portion of my musical life with this man. We toured together, he and Dash invited us to sing on Seals and Crofts records, and we played with him for years. He was Dan’s older brother, it was Jimmy that gave Dan and me our stage name, he taught me how to juggle, made me laugh, pissed me off, encouraged me, showed me amazing worlds and different understandings on life, especially on a philosophical level, showed me how expensive golf was and how to never hit a golf ball because next came the total annihilation of a perfectly good golf club and the list goes on and on."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jim Seals was a part of one of the most popular soft rock duos in the '70s.

Jim Seals was a part of one of the most popular soft rock duos in the '70s. (Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives)

He later added: "This is a hard one on so many levels as this is a musical era passing for me. And it will never pass this way again as his song said. He belonged to a group that was one of a kind."

"I am very sad over this but I have some of the best memories of all of us together. Rest In Peace Jimmy. You and Dan finally get reunited again. Tell him and your sweet momma hi for me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seals and Crofts perform live on stage in 1972. 

Seals and Crofts perform live on stage in 1972.  (Michael Putland)

Seals and Dash Crofts teamed up in the '70s to create music under the name Seals & Crofts. The two had a short run and are most known for hits such as "Summer Breeze," "Diamond Girl" and "Get Closer."

Other popular Seals & Crofts songs include "We May Never Pass This Way (Again)," "I’ll Play for You," "Goodbye Old Buddies" and "You’re the Love."

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending