Jim Seals, singer of 70's hit 'Summer Breeze,' dead at 80

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jim Seals, of Seals & Crofts, has died at the age of 80.

The '70s music star's death was announced by his cousin Brady Seals on Instagram.

"I just learned that James ‘Jimmy’ Seals has passed," Brady wrote. "My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children. Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind."

Seals' cause of death was not given.

NAOMI JUDD REMEMBERED BY WYNONNA: ‘THIS CANNOT BE HOW THE JUDDS STORY ENDS’

John Ford Coley, who sang in the band English Dan & John Ford Coley, also shared a tribute to the musician on Facebook. He touched on all the things Seals taught him.

"Don’t even know where to begin," Coley wrote. "Jimmy Seals passed away today. I spent a large portion of my musical life with this man. We toured together, he and Dash invited us to sing on Seals and Crofts records, and we played with him for years. He was Dan’s older brother, it was Jimmy that gave Dan and me our stage name, he taught me how to juggle, made me laugh, pissed me off, encouraged me, showed me amazing worlds and different understandings on life, especially on a philosophical level, showed me how expensive golf was and how to never hit a golf ball because next came the total annihilation of a perfectly good golf club and the list goes on and on."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He later added: "This is a hard one on so many levels as this is a musical era passing for me. And it will never pass this way again as his song said. He belonged to a group that was one of a kind."

"I am very sad over this but I have some of the best memories of all of us together. Rest In Peace Jimmy. You and Dan finally get reunited again. Tell him and your sweet momma hi for me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seals and Dash Crofts teamed up in the '70s to create music under the name Seals & Crofts. The two had a short run and are most known for hits such as "Summer Breeze," "Diamond Girl" and "Get Closer."

Other popular Seals & Crofts songs include "We May Never Pass This Way (Again)," "I’ll Play for You," "Goodbye Old Buddies" and "You’re the Love."