Jim Parsons to star in NBC’s ‘Elf’ animated holiday special

Jim Parsons will bring holiday cheer this winter, starring in NBC’s special “Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas.” Parsons will voice Buddy, made famous by the 2003 film “Elf” starring Will Ferrell and Broadway production “Elf: The Musical.”

The hourlong, stop-motion animated special is set to air at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16, and will blend the look and feel of classic Christmas specials with the sensibility of a modern-day holiday film.

In the special, Santa narrates the story of Buddy’s travels to New York City to meet his father. Along the way, his unrelenting cheer transforms the lives of everyone he meets and opens his father’s eyes to the magic of the holiday. Nine songs will be featured, including “Happy All the Time,” “A Christmas Song” and “Nobody Cares About Santa Claus.”

Voice cast also includes Mark Hamill, Ed Asner, Fred Armisen, Jay Leno, Matt Lauer, Gilbert Gottfried, Kate Micucci, Rachael MacFarlane, Max Charles and Steve Higgins.

“Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas” is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, directed by Mark Caballero and Seamus Walsh with teleplay by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, and Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Score will be provided by Matthew Sklar and Christopher Guardino, with original music by Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.