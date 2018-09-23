Jim Gaffigan sued after daughter kicked a soccer ball into a man's head

He needed this like a kick in the head.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan, who jokes about his five kids tormenting him and his wife Jeannie, got fresh material after his daughter allegedly injured a Queens man by socking him with a soccer ball.

James Kent was working on a TV commercial shoot featuring Gaffigan in 2016 when he was “severely” hurt by Gaffigan’s then 11-year-old, Marre Gaffigan, Kent claims.

He accused the funnyman’s daughter of booting a ball that clonked him on the noggin during the filming of an ad for Chrysler Pacifica in Montclair, N.J.

The kick left him injured and unable to work, Kent alleges in a suit filed in Queens Supreme Court on Sept. 17.

Neither Gaffigan nor director Martin Granger, who has helmed knee-slappers for a host of commercial clients, was keeping an eye on Marre, Kent charges in his complaint, which names the two men and production company Moxie Pictures.

He’s seeking unspecified damages.

Just another reason for Gaffigan to lament having children.

“Raising kids may be a thankless job with ridiculous hours, but at least the pay sucks,” he once joked.

During the shoot, Gaffigan yucks it up while pitching for the minivan before Granger’s camera.

“These are hands,” he says as the spot opens, showing people juggling sports equipment as they struggle to get into the vehicle.

“They’re not necessary to open the sliding doors or the lift gate on the all new Chrysler Pacifica. You might as well cut off your hands. I mean, I wouldn’t, but…”

A neighbor said Kent was already hurt when he got hit with the ball, and has been in pain ever since. Kent did not return a message.

Gaffigan, Granger and Moxie didn’t respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.