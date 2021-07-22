Jill Duggar explains why she's freezing her son's stuffed animals and toys

Jill Duggar shared several videos to her Instagram Story on Wednesday explaining why she was freezing her son's stuffed animals.

The "19 Kids and Counting" star's four-year-old son Samuel is severely allergic to dust, she shared. His allergist suggested freezing the stuffed animals to get rid of the dust, Duggar, 30, told her Instagram followers.

"So, I am freezing Sam's stuffies again," Duggar said.

"I should have done this [already], [it's] long overdue now. He has allergies, like I said before. His allergist recommended that I freeze his stuffies or, you can put them in the dryer. But sometimes I feel like the dryer is a little harsher on them, so I am freezing them."

"I bag them up to keep moisture from getting on them while they're in the freezer," she wrote over the video, noting in the next clip that the items will stay inside the freezer for two to three days.

Duggar said her son is already on the mend after she gave him some of his allergy medication.

"I gave him more of his allergy medicine this morning," she said. "So, Sam has just, like, off the charts dust allergies. That was like, his one thing they said was super bad, so hopefully he's better."

Duggar shares Samuel and another son, Israel David, with her husband Derick Dillard.