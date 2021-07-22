Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Jill Duggar explains why she's freezing her son's stuffed animals and toys

Jill Duggar shares two sons with husband Derick Dillard

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 22 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jill Duggar shared several videos to her Instagram Story on Wednesday explaining why she was freezing her son's stuffed animals. 

The "19 Kids and Counting" star's four-year-old son Samuel is severely allergic to dust, she shared. His allergist suggested freezing the stuffed animals to get rid of the dust, Duggar, 30, told her Instagram followers.

"So, I am freezing Sam's stuffies again," Duggar said. 

"I should have done this [already], [it's] long overdue now. He has allergies, like I said before. His allergist recommended that I freeze his stuffies or, you can put them in the dryer. But sometimes I feel like the dryer is a little harsher on them, so I am freezing them."

JILL DUGGAR SAYS SHE HASN'T VISITED PARENTS MICHELLE AND JIM BOB DUGGAR'S HOME IN 'A COUPLE YEARS'

‘Counting On’ star Jill Duggar gave fans a look at ways she helps alleviate her four-year-old son's allergy symptoms on Instagram. The TLC star posted videos of herself bagging and freezing Samuel's stuffed toys.

‘Counting On’ star Jill Duggar gave fans a look at ways she helps alleviate her four-year-old son's allergy symptoms on Instagram. The TLC star posted videos of herself bagging and freezing Samuel's stuffed toys. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

"I bag them up to keep moisture from getting on them while they're in the freezer," she wrote over the video, noting in the next clip that the items will stay inside the freezer for two to three days.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Duggar said her son is already on the mend after she gave him some of his allergy medication.

"I gave him more of his allergy medicine this morning," she said. "So, Sam has just, like, off the charts dust allergies. That was like, his one thing they said was super bad, so hopefully he's better."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Duggar shares Samuel and another son, Israel David, with her husband Derick Dillard. 

On Our Radar