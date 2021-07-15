Jessie James Decker flaunts toned figure in bikini days after getting emotional over body-shaming comments

Reality TV star Jessie James Decker shared a bikini photo just days after she broke down on Instagram over body-shaming comments.

Decker, 33, showed off her toned abs and legs while wearing a multi-color striped two-piece Thursday.

"#Cheers," Decker captioned the photo.

The country music star got emotional on her Instagram Story Tuesday while talking about a Reddit thread a friend had sent her. The thread reportedly "rips" Decker apart "on a daily basis" for gaining weight.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER CRIES OVER ‘DISGUSTING’ BODY-SHAMING COMMENTS: ‘I CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT I’M READING'

"It’s pretty awful, and I cannot believe this is still happening in the world — that people are doing this," Decker said. "Yes, I have gained weight, 100 percent. I used to obsess over it. I tried to stay a certain weight, and most recently, over the past year, I decided to just let myself live.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I work out, and I eat what I want, and I 100 percent am 10 pounds heavier than I used to be."

Decker went on to say she used to weigh 115 pounds. However, the TV star said she is happy with her body right now.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"How can you wake up and live with yourself?" she asked. "I’m shaking because I cannot believe what I’m reading."

"It is hurtful, and I am such a strong, confident person, and I always have been, but it does hurt my heart a little that people are ripping every little thing about me apart," Decker said while crying. "It’s me and it’s bullying and it’s not OK. I hope my daughter doesn’t grow up in a world where people do this to her because it’s wrong.