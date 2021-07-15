Expand / Collapse search
Jessie James Decker
Published

Jessie James Decker flaunts toned figure in bikini days after getting emotional over body-shaming comments

'#Cheers,' Decker captioned the photo as she flaunted her toned tummy

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 15 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 15

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Reality TV star Jessie James Decker shared a bikini photo just days after she broke down on Instagram over body-shaming comments.

Decker, 33, showed off her toned abs and legs while wearing a multi-color striped two-piece Thursday.

"#Cheers," Decker captioned the photo.

The country music star got emotional on her Instagram Story Tuesday while talking about a Reddit thread a friend had sent her. The thread reportedly "rips" Decker apart "on a daily basis" for gaining weight.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER CRIES OVER ‘DISGUSTING’ BODY-SHAMING COMMENTS: ‘I CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT I’M READING'

Jessie James Decker revealed she used to weigh 115 pounds, but is happy with her body now.

Jessie James Decker revealed she used to weigh 115 pounds, but is happy with her body now. (Getty Images)

"It’s pretty awful, and I cannot believe this is still happening in the world — that people are doing this," Decker said. "Yes, I have gained weight, 100 percent. I used to obsess over it. I tried to stay a certain weight, and most recently, over the past year, I decided to just let myself live.

"I work out, and I eat what I want, and I 100 percent am 10 pounds heavier than I used to be."

Decker went on to say she used to weigh 115 pounds. However, the TV star said she is happy with her body right now.

"How can you wake up and live with yourself?" she asked. "I’m shaking because I cannot believe what I’m reading."

"It is hurtful, and I am such a strong, confident person, and I always have been, but it does hurt my heart a little that people are ripping every little thing about me apart," Decker said while crying. "It’s me and it’s bullying and it’s not OK. I hope my daughter doesn’t grow up in a world where people do this to her because it’s wrong.

