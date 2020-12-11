Jessie James Decker stuns in sunny bikini pic: 'Make today count'

Jessie James Decker is strutting her stuff.

The 32-year-old country crooner on Thursday shared a stunning bikini snap with her fans on Instagram.

For the pic, the "Too Young to Know" singer donned a hot pink two-piece swimsuit, showing off her toned figure and muscular legs.

Her wavy blonde locks fell over her shoulders as she struck a sultry pose in the sun for the camera.

Gold hoop earrings and a silver ring completed the ensemble.

"Happy Thirst-day," she captioned the post. "Take your vitamins, drink your coffee, do your squats and make today count." It appears the snapshot was for South Beach Diet as Decker tagged the company in the post. She is a brand ambassador for them.

It's safe to say that fans were more-than-pleased with the snap, and they offered the star praise in the comments.

"Well, shoot. I just ate a muffin," joked a follower. "You look amazing."

"Actual angel on earth," wrote another.

A third added: "Hot mama!!"

Former "Dancing With the Stars" co-host Erin Andrews joined the chorus of fans as well, commenting a string of flame emojis.

The star recently stirred up some controversy on Instagram after she shared a presumably-nude photo of herself covered in bubbles from the bathtub she was standing in.

"Hey babe, come to the bath tub. I’m nekkid and wanna show u somethin (if he thought he was walking into a seductive bathtub show he was right)," the singer, who is married to Eric Decker, captioned her picture. "People frequently ask how we keep the spark and spice alive. This is it right here folks."

Decker took some heat from a follower, who called the image "TMI."

The country star didn't let the comment get her down, however.

"I can't imagine what's on your computer history," she clapped back. "Hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown."