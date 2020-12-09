Jessie James Decker claps back at social media user who commented 'TMI' on her bubble bath pic

Jessie James Decker has no time for comments full of shade and is calling out those who cross the line.

The country songstress clapped back at one social media user on Tuesday after she was criticized on Instagram for sharing a “nekkid” photo of herself standing in a bathtub completely covered in bubbles.

“Hey babe, come to the bath tub. I’m nekkid and wanna show u somethin 😂😂😂😂 ,” Decker wrote in the caption while summoning her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, to join her. “(if he thought he was walking into a seductive bathtub show he was right) People frequently ask how we keep the spark and spice alive. This is it right here folks 😂.”

The cheeky post was met with many of Decker’s followers responding with their own laughing emoji. Fellow country star Maren Morris commented, “bubblz couture,” along with a drip emoji.

However, not everyone was on board with the pop star’s charade. One commenter responded to Decker that she was sharing “TMI” (too much information).

That remark irked the cookbook author as she fired back at the anonymous troll.

"I can't imagine what's on your computer history," she wrote. "Hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown."

Decker also isn’t afraid to spar with slick-talkers who come to her page. In April, Decker responded to backlash she received after she shared a photo to Instagram of herself in minimal clothing while her son hung out in the background.

"You walk around like that with your kids around..." one critic commented with an emoji casting shade.

"Yes. No different than a swim suit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. nothing to be ashamed of," Decker replied back with a couple of red heart emojis.

Decker and her husband Eric are parents to three children, Vivianne, 6, Eric Jr., 4 and Forrest, 2.