Jessica Simpson celebrates daughter Maxwell’s birthday with sweet photo: ‘You are the coolest person I know’

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate a special occasion: Her daughter’s 7th birthday.

“Happy 7th Birthday to my forever best friends and baby girl,” Simpson began alongside the sweet family snapshot, referring to her eldest child, Maxwell.

“You have given me the truest, most precious purpose of life. Without question, you are the coolest, most compassionate person I know. I love you. I wish I could blame all of my tears on hormones today,” she continued.

JESSICA SIMPSON SHOWS OFF BABY DAUGHTER, BIRDIE, IN ADORABLE NEW PHOTO

“Omg. Your family and this photo. Happy Birthday, Max!” wrote one fan in response.

“Happy birthday little girl!” wrote another.

“Happy birthday Maxi! Jessica you and your husband sure made the cutest little humans,” said a third.

JESSICA SIMPSON’S BREAST MILK PHOTO SPARKS HEATED INSTAGRAM DEBATE

“Your children are seriously 3 of the most beautiful kids I’ve ever seen, very blessed,” commented a fourth.

Simpson also shares son Ace, 5, and weeks-old daughter Birdie with husband and former NFL player Eric Johnson. The couple welcomed Birdie on March 19, who the "Irresistible" singer later revealed was nearly 11 pounds the day she delivered her.

Simpson introduced Birdie to the world when she shared stunning family portraits on Easter Sunday in April.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.