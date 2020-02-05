Jessica Simpson 'resented' dad Joe amid her parents' divorce

Jessica Simpson has provided readers of her new memoir with stunning admissions about her past substance abuse and becoming a victim of sexual assault. Now, a new revelation from her tell-all reveals details of a break in the bond she once shared with her dad.

The 39-year-old mother of three admitted to being "resentful" of her father, Joe Simpson, over his divorce from her mom, Tina, after 34 years of marriage.

According to the Jessica Simpson Collection founder, Joe delivered the divorce news to Jessica while she was admitted to the hospital three weeks ahead of the birth of her first child, daughter Maxwell, she wrote in her autobiography "Open Book".

"My father's timing added a layer of terrible sadness to what had been a joyous time. For a long time, I harbored a lot of resentment about the way he told me the family I knew was over," she said, according to the DailyMail.

Jessica informed her readers that her parents were "fighting all the time" but she was still "blindsided" by the news and then "buried" it.

Jessica's father then dropped the bombshell news just days before her wedding to Eric Johnson that he planned to bring a male model as his date.

"My father called me three days before we left for the wedding to tell me he was bringing his friend Jonathan, a young male model he often shot for his new photography business," Jessica wrote, according to the DailyMail.

Jessica said she first reminded her father that his guest "wasn't on the list," before thinking about the bigger picture.

"I reminded myself that I needed to accept my father for who he was as he worked it out in real-time," the book continues.

That same year, in 2014, photographs surfaced of Jessica's father with then-22-year-old Scottish model Jonathan Keith. At the time, the singer's father denied having a relationship with Keith and also denied being gay.

In 2016, Jessica's dad, who was her manager before the singer fired him in 2012, battled prostate cancer. In the memoir, Jessica said her father's recovery "forced a needed reconnnection" between the daughter and father, according to TooFab.

She also concluded that their relationship has been mended.

"I wouldn't change a single thing about my story, because I finally love who I am and I can forgive who I was," Jessica writes, according to the outlet.