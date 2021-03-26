Jessica Simpson responds to John Mayer's 2010 sexually charged comments about her: ‘Disrespectful’

Jessica Simpson doesn't want an apology from her ex John Mayer.

The 40-year-old singer appeared Friday on "Tamron Hall" and reacted to the sexually charged comments the fellow singer, 43, made in a 2010 interview.

"We were kind of on, off, on, off at that time so, but, to talk about anybody sexually kind of is disrespectful. But, I mean that's on him," she told the Emmy-winning talk show host.

Hall then asked Simpson if she felt she's owed an apology from Mayer similar to how Justin Timberlake apologized for his past treatment and comment about ex Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

The "Open Book" author replied, "No, I mean I definitely don't feel that I'm owed a public apology. I mean, you can't take it back, you know."

"I'm a very forgiving person but I'm also honest. So, in the memoir if I'm going to talk about stuff that caused me pain I'm going to be honest about it, and that was a time in my life where I was very manipulated and very, also, like in love, or seemingly," she added.

Simpson and Mayer dated on-and-off from August 2006 to May 2007 after her divorce from Nick Lachey in 2006.

In a 2010 interview with Playboy, Mayer discussed in detail their past sexual relationship. "That girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say," he said. "It was like napalm, sexual napalm. Did you ever say, 'I want to quit my life and just f**king snort you? If you charged me $10,000 to f**k you, I would start selling all my s**t just to keep f**king you.'"

Later in a 2017 interview with The New York Times, the Grammy-winner apologized for his words.

Simpson also spoke with Hall about her reaction to the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, which hit close to home for the businesswoman.

"It's one of those things that if I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it's like one of those like triggers, you know, it definitely gives me anxiety and I, I lived it," she expressed. "And I know Britney and I know what she went through and it's so, it's so hard, because it's so many people's opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being because inside we're really just, you know, we are normal, you know? We might have a big platform but, you can only take stuff for so long, you can only, you know, allow people in and attacking you until you have to really, you know, put your guard up."