Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Couples
Published

Jessica Biel credits Justin Timberlake for their strong marriage

Biel has been outspoken about her marriage ups and downs with Timberlake

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/9 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Biel gave Justin Timberlake all the credit for their strong marriage.

Biel, 40, opened up about how the couple keeps their marriage alive in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. The couple began dating in 2007 and got married in 2012.

"Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," Biel told the outlet. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the Los Angeles Premiere FYC Event for Hulu's "Candy" at El Capitan Theatre on May 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the Los Angeles Premiere FYC Event for Hulu's "Candy" at El Capitan Theatre on May 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

JESSICA BIEL SHARES MARRIAGES ‘UPS AND DOWNS’ WITH JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

She continued, "It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable."

The two recently had a date night as they appeared together at the premiere of Biel's Hulu series "Candy."

"It's always fun to celebrate something that you're proud of, and to do it with him and have a glass of wine — it feels special, it does," Biel explained to ET.

Biel and Timberlake's marriage has been thrust into the spotlight in the past. In 2019, the musician was photographed holding hands with "Palmer" co-star, Alisha Wainwright.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. (Photo by Dan MacMedan)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Timberlake publicly addressed the incident and apologized.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love."

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star," he continued. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better."

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is not the example I want to set for my son," Timberlake said. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

"This was not that," he added. "I am incredibly proud to be working on ‘Palmer.’ Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending