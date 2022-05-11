Jessica Biel credits Justin Timberlake for their strong marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Biel gave Justin Timberlake all the credit for their strong marriage.

Biel, 40, opened up about how the couple keeps their marriage alive in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. The couple began dating in 2007 and got married in 2012.

"Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," Biel told the outlet. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

JESSICA BIEL SHARES MARRIAGES ‘UPS AND DOWNS’ WITH JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

She continued, "It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable."

The two recently had a date night as they appeared together at the premiere of Biel's Hulu series "Candy."

"It's always fun to celebrate something that you're proud of, and to do it with him and have a glass of wine — it feels special, it does," Biel explained to ET.

Biel and Timberlake's marriage has been thrust into the spotlight in the past. In 2019, the musician was photographed holding hands with "Palmer" co-star, Alisha Wainwright.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Timberlake publicly addressed the incident and apologized.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love."

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star," he continued. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is not the example I want to set for my son," Timberlake said. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

"This was not that," he added. "I am incredibly proud to be working on ‘Palmer.’ Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."