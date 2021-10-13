Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Simpson
Ashlee, Jessica Simpson stun in glamorous sparkling dresses at friend’s wedding ‘full of fancy gowns’

The sisters appeared to be bridesmaids at a ceremony for their childhood friend Stephanie Pearson

By Julius Young | Fox News
Jessica Simpson and her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross turned heads at a friend’s wedding, bringing sizzle and shine on the very special day.

The sisters appeared to be bridesmaids at a ceremony for their childhood friend Stephanie Pearson. For the outdoor affair, Jessica, 41, dazzled in a plunging sparkling silver gown that dripped in gems and rhinestones, while Ashlee, 37, showed out in a flowing Marchesa dress that featured fringe feathers and minimal glam.

"My best friend’s wedding!" Ashlee captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday while sharing a photo from the big day. "Such a beautiful bride, and a wedding full of fancy gowns and so much love."

As for the bride, Pearson donned a white collared form-fitting dress complete with ruffled shoulders that matched those on the lower part of the gown below the waist. The ensemble included gold button accents. 

Jessica Simpson stunned in a sparkling silver gown at a friend's recent wedding.

Jessica Simpson stunned in a sparkling silver gown at a friend's recent wedding. (Getty)

"Bridesmaids dresses are just as stunning as the brides!" said one commenter on Instagram while another echoed the sentiment, adding, "everyone looking gorgeous."

For their part, the Simpson sisters are also lucky in love. 

Jessica is married to Eric Johnson. The "Open Book" author and former NFL star tied the knot in 2014 and share three kids together.

Jessica Simpson and her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross turned heads at a friend’s wedding, bringing sizzle and shine on the very special day. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy)

Meanwhile, Ashlee is married to Evan Ross. The pair tied the knot in 2014 as well and share two kids together. Ashlee also has a child from a past relationship.

