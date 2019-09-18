'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick sues FDNY supervisor for sexual harassment

"Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick claims she was sexually harassed by an FDNY supervisor repeatedly while working as an EMT on Staten Island, N.Y., according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

Pivarnik, 33, alleged in the complaint that Lt. Jonathan Schecter, of the fire department's [emergency medical services] Station 23, "incessantly subjected Pivarnick to unwelcome sexual advances, as well as comments about her body and physical appearance,” and inappropriate text messages, according to Page Six.

In a 2017 text, Schecter allegedly wrote: "Your a-- is amazing and I wish I wasn’t working or in uniform because I definitely would’ve kissed those amazing lips." In 2018, he allegedly grabbed her behind and "made contact with her vaginal area" in a parking lot outside the Rossville station.

Pivarnick claims she "made it clear" that Schecter was not allowed to touch her, but he allegedly sent her a text later that day that said: "That a--! If you only knew the thoughts I had in my mind."

Separately, Lt. David Rudnitzky “apparently believed that he could speak to Pivarnick at work in sexually graphic and vulgar terms” because she starred in new episodes of MTV's "Jersey Shore."

“How many guys on ‘Jersey Shore’ have you f-----?,” Rudnitzky allegedly asked in March 2018, according to the lawsuit. While not named as a defendant in the suit, Ridnitzsky allegedly asked her if she “f----- [her] man” and at one point said, "Make sure no f------ today.”

Pivarnick said she filed complaints with the FDNY's Equal Employment Opportunity Office and was told the allegations were "credible." It's unclear if any action was taken against Schecter or Rudnitzky. She also alleged she was retaliated against for making the complaints.

In a statement to E! News, Pivarnik said she filed the lawsuit "because I suffered severe sexual harassment while working for EMS and was retaliated against by my management when I complained internally."

"It should go without saying that what I experienced has nothing to do with television or entertainment. Like all women, I am entitled to be treated with dignity and respect at work, and I should not have to accept unwanted sexual advances, crude comments about my body, or physical assault," she said. "Going forward, at the instruction of my lawyers, I will not be commenting about this case further except as required in court."

A spokesperson for the New York City Law Department said the case was under review.