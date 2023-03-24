Jeremy Renner’s snowplow is on 'her way home' following New Year's Day accident

Jeremy Renner is overjoyed he will soon be reunited with his beloved snowplow.

The "Hawkeye" star took to his Instagram story Thursday to share that the snowplow involved in his accident New Year's Day is "finally" on its "way home."

"She's finally making her way home," he wrote alongside an image of the machine.

Renner uploaded a video to his Instagram story of the snowplow being "escorted" home.

"The cat get a police Escort," he wrote. "Feels like the Green mile!"

Renner's snowplow accident occurred Jan. 1 when he was attempting to assist a family member whose vehicle was stuck in the snow. An estimated three feet of snow had fallen during a storm the night before in Reno, where Renner owns a home near Lake Tahoe.

Using his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, Renner was able to successfully extricate the vehicle from his driveway. Afterward, he exited the PistenBully and was speaking to the family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

When the "Hurt Locker" actor attempted to get back into the PistenBully to stop it from moving, he was "run over" by the massive snow groomer.

Renner suffered chest trauma, broke over 30 bones and has undergone multiple surgeries since the accident.

Amid promotions for his new shows, the "Hawkeye" star has given updates on his health. The most recent update on his account included a video of him in physical therapy.

He has also provided several posts updating fans on his recovery and thanking them for their love and support.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," he captioned a photo posted Jan. 21. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I.

"Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all," the Avenger added.

Amid his ongoing recovery, Renner has promoted his show, "Mayor of Kingstown." The season 2 finale aired Sunday.

Renner will also star in a new automobile renovation show, "Rennervations," in which he will travel the globe with best friend Rory Millikin to refurbish decommissioned vehicles for new spectacular uses.

The show will start in Chicago — Renner's hometown — before the host tracels to Mexico and India.

The four-part series will premiere on Disney+ April 12.