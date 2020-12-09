Jeremih shares first photo since dangerous coronavirus battle

Jeremih is in good spirits again.

Last month, it was revealed that the singer-rapper, 33, had been hospitalized and was in critical condition in the ICU with coronavirus.

He was eventually moved out of the ICU before being released from the hospital just days ago.

Now that he's feeling better, the "Down on Me" musician took a moment to update fans on social media.

JEREMIH OUT OF ICU AFTER CORONAVIRUS 'VICIOUSLY ATTACKED HIS BODY': REPORT

The star shared two images on Instagram on Wednesday, one featuring himself laying down in a hospital gown with a bandage on his neck.

In the second photo, Jeremih appeared to be getting his hair done.

"THANK GOD IM STILL HERE," he captioned the post. "THANK YA’LL FOR THE [prayers] UP."

He added: "#imbackkkk."

The star received plenty of support from fans in the comments of the post as well.

SINGER JEREMIH RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL FOLLOWING LIFE-THREATENING CORONAVIRUS BATTLE

"To God be the Glory," wrote one fan, adding a string of joyous emojis.

"God is good Cuzzo!" said another. "So happy to see ur doing well."

A third added: "So Grateful. so happy. Thank you God."

When the singer was moved out of the ICU, his rep provided a statement to Entertainment Tonight, saying Jeremih's family wished to stress the seriousness of the virus and encourage fans to take it seriously.

"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," the statement said, in part. "Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They added: "Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently, Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Born Jeremy Phillip Felton, the musician had reportedly been receiving treatment privately in Chicago, though his battle with the virus had been mentioned multiple times on social media by his friends, such as fellow rapper 50 Cent.