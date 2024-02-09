'Jeopardy!' stumps contestants with Johnny Cash question

"Jeopardy!" confused a lot of people with its latest Final Jeopardy! question.

In the latest round of "Jeopardy!'s Champions Wildcard," contestants Alex Gordon, Ed Petersen and Suzanne Goldlust were competing for a spot in the coveted Tournament of Champions, when one letter took them down.

The clue for the final question was, "‘It was kind of a prodding to myself to play it straight,’ said Johnny Cash of this 1956 hit," with the correct answer being "I Walk the Line."

Unfortunately for all the contestants, one letter cost them all points and time on the Champions Wildcard. All three contestants answered "Walk the Line," leaving out the letter "I."

‘JEOPARDY!’ FANS BLAST CONTESTANTS MISSING POP CULTURE QUESTIONS: 'NONE OF THOSE NERDS KNEW THE ANSWER'

Fans of the show took to Reddit to show their support for the contestants, with one saying, "Tonight we learned there is no i in Jeopardy."

"Okay. It was an understandable miss in Final Jeopardy because the film changed the title for the known song," one fan wrote. "Hell, before the film came out I knew people who referred to the song without 'I' as the title."

"That was some big time trolling by Jeopardy," another wrote. "They’re betting you remember the movie title and not the full title."

While most were arguing the answer should have been accepted, there were some people defending the show, explaining if they submitted the wrong answer, they should not get the point.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I’m not being snarky but I don’t get this. It’s 4 words," the Reddit user wrote. "The title of the song is what it is. A film using part of something from a title isn’t an excuse."

This isn't the first time a pop culture-related question has stumped contestants on the popular game show.

On a November 2023 episode of the show, another country music-related question baffled contestants and left viewers wondering how they got the question wrong. The Double Jeopardy question said, "This country superstar's 'Friends In Low Places' was named CMA Single of the Year in 1991" and also featured a photo of Garth Brooks.

Neither the written question nor the visual aid helped the contestants, and time ran out before any of them could buzz in with an answer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"How do these three not know who Garth Brooks is??" one comment on X, formerly Twitter, said. "Even if you aren't a country fan, he's one of the most well-known music artists from the 90s."