‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ ‘easiest final' question failed by ‘Sex and the City’ star Cynthia Nixon

Close, but no cigar.

Cynthia Nixon, known for her role in "Sex and the City," flubbed on the final question in "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Wednesday night.

While the "And Just Like That" star was up against celebrity contestants Cedric The Entertainer and comedian Heather McMahan, she risked a large chunk of her winnings during the Final Jeopardy round.

The "Celebrity Jeopardy!" final category clue was "Unique Buildings" and read: "Despite 17.5 miles of hallways, you can walk anywhere in this Virginia building within about 5 minutes, due to its concentric layout."

Cedric and Heather both guessed "The Pentagon" correctly and increased their scores during the final "Celebrity Jeopardy!" round.

"It all depends on Cynthia’s response. Did she come up with the Pentagon?" co-host Ken Jennings said.

Cynthia’s answer revealed, "VA Hospital," as she shrugged off her incorrect response and wagered $11,501 from her previous score of $19,700.

Her loss brought her down to $8,199 as Heather walked away with $20,600 for her correct answer and advanced to the "Celebrity Jeopardy!" semi-finals.

The Hollywood actress’ failed answer left viewers in a frenzy, as fans were quick to criticize Nixon’s "Celebrity Jeopardy!" move.

"How did #cynthianixon just answer the easiest final #jeopardy question in history incorrectly? #celebrityjeopardy," one comment read on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another read, "Just got the Celebrity Jeopardy final question correct before even hearing the question."

Others appeared quite angry with the game show episode, "It blows my mind how dumb celebrities on Celebrity Jeopardy are."

Earlier this month, "Jeopardy!" contestants proved they weren’t the biggest fans of country music.

During a previous episode, the game show set fell silent after a clue about country star Garth Brooks appeared on the board.

In the category for "90s Singers," "Jeopardy!" host and former champion Jennings read, "This country superstar's 'Friends In Low Places' was named CMA Single of the Year in 1991."

A photo of Brooks, 61, appeared on the screen as he donned a black cowboy hat and bow tie.

After the players failed to buzz in, Jennings looked stunned that the contestants were not able to answer the prompt.

"Whoa!" a surprised Jennings reacted to the silence. "How soon we forget. That’s Chris Gaines’ alter ego, Garth Brooks."