'Jeopardy!' and Mayim Bialik have mutual interest in actress becoming permanent host: report

"Jeopardy!" is working hard to secure a permanent host.

According to TMZ, the popular game show is working on securing Mayim Bialik to take over the gig – the report comes not long after it was announced that she'd host the show's spin-off events.

Per the outlet, Sony brass are trying to accommodate the star's schedule, which is complicated by her busy acting career including the upcoming second season of her sitcom "Call Me Kat."

Sources said that executives are even willing to shake up the "Jeopardy!" shooting formats and have offered regular hiatus weeks and to allow Bialik, 45, to shoot on weekends. She's currently locked in to host 15 more episodes.

Reps for the show and the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The mad rush to fill the hosting slot comes after producer Mike Richards was named Alex Trebek's permanent replacement but subsequently stepped down following a barrage of scandals.

"Jeopardy!" announced Bialik and Richard's appointments earlier this month. Richards was set to host regular play while special events like "Greatest of All Time" would see Bialik at the helm.

"I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family," the "Big Bang Theory" alum said in a press release at the time. "What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony."

She concluded: "After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!"

Richards began shooting before stepping down and will appear in a handful of episodes before Bialik again assumes a temporary position while the search and negotiations for a permanent host continue.