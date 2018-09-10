'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's beard unleashes hairy debate among viewers

The "Jeopardy!" trivia game show threw viewers off kilter when its host Alex Trebek revealed a new bearded look on Monday.

Trebek showed off his new look on Twitter and then in an Instagram video before Monday's premiere episode.

"It's time to embark upon a magical journey into Season 35!" the Instagram description read.

Then on the season debut, he addressed the "hairy" issue.

"No need to inquire how I spent my summer vacation," Trebek said. "Things got a little out of hand."

The hashtag #Trebeard also appeared on social media with comments like "beard on" and "#keepthebeard."

There's currently a poll on "Jeopardy!"'s social media with 68 percent of the public in favor of Trebek's beard and 32 percent not to beard, as of Monday night.

"Hopefully it won't be a distraction for our players," Trebek said on the game show.

For "Jeopardy!"'s 30th anniversary in 2014, Trebek shocked fans when he returned to his famed mustached-look for the first time in 13 years, USA Today reported.