Jennifer Tilly claims King Charles was ‘really into her’ after briefly forgetting who he was

Jennifer Tilly had a brush with royalty several years ago before King Charles III took the throne.

On Monday night’s episode of "Watch What Happens Live," host Andy Cohen read a question about meeting the monarch, which noted Tilly had made him laugh, asking, "What was going through your mind when meeting him and what else did you two talk about?"

Tilly took a moment, asking, "King Charles?" and after Cohen prompted her with his previous title, "Prince Charles?" she laughed and said, "Oh, King Charles! Yes, yes!"

"I made him laugh because I said – first of all, he was really into me, I was like Barbra Streisand to him," Tilly said.

She continued, "He said, ‘Sorry I haven’t seen any of your films because I’m so busy, I only see films on the plane.’"

The "Bride of Chucky" star joked with him, recalling, "I said, ‘When you see them on the plane, the best parts are cut out!’ It didn’t occur to me he flies on a private plane. On American Airlines, there’s no naked parts, no planes crashing, all the really exciting parts are not there."

"He did his elegant Englishman laugh," she added.

Cohen asked the follow up, "But he was into you?"

"He was into me, I could feel it," Tilly said, adding, "I was like maybe I could be the next Camilla! This was about 20 years ago."

The host asked if it was pre-Camilla, and Tilly clarified, "No, she was always there."

"But if you’re royal, you can have as many girlfriends as you want, I’m guessing," Tilly said.

According to Tilly’s "20 years ago" recollection, she would have met King Charles around 2004, a year before he married Queen Camilla on April 9, 2005.