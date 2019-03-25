Alex Rodriguez writes adorable love letter to fiancée Jennifer Lopez on Instagram

Alex Rodriguez hit a social media home run this weekend — penning an adorable love letter to fiancée Jennifer Lopez on Instagram.

The power couple of J-Lo and A-Rod have been taking Hollywood by storm with the announcement of their recent engagement. This past weekend, A-Rod took to Instagram to shower his new fiancée with some heartwarming love.

“She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project,” A-Rod wrote, referring to J-Lo’s upcoming film “Hustlers.” “Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us.”

Rodriguez is no stranger to expressing his love in the most grandiose of ways after surprising Lopez with an engagement ring valued at nearly $1 million. The former baseball star announced his engagement to Lopez via Instagram on March 9 — showing off the emerald cut diamond to his 2.6 million followers. The announcement spawned a wealth of responses from fans and celebrities alike.

"Yes, I'll be your maid of honor," Ellen DeGeneres jokingly commented on J-Lo's announcement post. DeGeneres was also the only person tagged on the post — likely due to the talk show host's vested interest in the couple's relationship for months prior.

A-Rod and J-Lo also received the rub from former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. In a handwritten note, Obama wrote, "After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better."

Rodriguez took to Twitter to share the note, stating "This means the world to us. #44."

Lopez has two children — Max and Emme, 11 — from her previous marriage with singer Marc Anthony. Rodriguez also has two daughters — Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 — from a previous marriage. However, this has not posed a problem for the power couple, as the children were regarded as a “driving force” in the couple’s engagement according to ET.

“The couple loves to entertain and have fun, and their wedding will be nothing short of incredible,” a source told ET. “Their kids will play a big part in their wedding, as they were a driving force in the proposal.”