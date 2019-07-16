Jennifer Lopez on rescheduling canceled NYC blackout show: ‘I just can’t leave it like that’

Jennifer Lopez said that while she wasn't required to reschedule a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City after her Saturday show was canceled due to a city-wide blackout, she felt she owed it to her fans.

Lopez was set to perform to a sold-out crowd on Saturday when the lights went out in the venue roughly 15 minutes into her performance. Lopez took to Twitter to tell fans she was "devastated and heartbroken” that she couldn’t perform, but vowed to reschedule the show as soon as possible.

“Gonna take more than a city-wide blackout to shut us down!” she later wrote alongside an Instagram video announcing the Monday evening makeup concert.

Lopez played to the same crowd at the rescheduled show and explained to Entertainment Tonight that she was told she didn’t have to do the concert. However, she felt she owed it to her fans.

"They were like, 'You don't have to do the show, you know, insurance will cover everything -- including you, including the fans, and everything will be fine.' But I just felt like everybody came out for this special celebration. The crowd was so electric that night, even just for the first 15 minutes that they got to see," Lopez explained. "So I was like, 'I just can't leave it like that, I don't want to leave it like that. They like the experience, that's what they came for and I want to give it to them.'"

The concert is one stop on her “It’s My Party Tour,” which also celebrates the Bronx-born star’s 50th birthday.

“There was something special in the air, I think," she shared. "Because we got interrupted and it looked like it wasn't going to happen, and it could have [possibly] not happened. And then to be back here, and for me to be able to do this with those same people, it was just electric.”

Fans may be surprised to learn that this isn’t the first time the performer dealt with a blackout during a live show. She recalled an incident at the Staples Center where she was performing with Pitbull in which the power abruptly went out but quickly returned.

“So, when this happened, I was like, 'OK, let's just wait a second, it will come back on and then we'll just keep going.' [But] then, you know, people were yelling, 'We've got to evacuate,' and you know, it was a big dramatic thing," she explained. "Luckily everybody got out safe."