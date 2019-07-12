Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs in sporty workout attire

Jennifer Lopez showed off her impressive abs in some workout attire right after the steamy trailer for her new movie “Hustlers” debuted.

The 49-year-old actress prides herself on her fit body, regularly showing off her toned figure and sharing diet and exercise tips with her fans. In her latest snap, the mother-of-two sports a mermaid-like look in a pair of bright vibrant workout leggings and a matching bikini-style top. She looks directly at the camera as she sits under a brick archway.

“Leo’s be like...#meow #LeoSeason #ItsMyParty @niyamasol kittykat leggings set,” the star captioned her image.

The post promotes JLo’s athleisure brand collaboration with Niyama Sol. The actress curates a seasonal subscription box that people can purchase and get athletic wear based on Lopez’s personal favorites, according to People.

The timing of the post comes just after the teaser trailer for “Hustlers” dropped, featuring her, Cardi B, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, Trace Lysette and Madeline Brewer.

Its plot focuses on former strip club employees who join forces to scam wealthy clients.

"Hustlers" is directed by Lorene Scafaria with producers Will Ferrell and Adam McKay also involved. The movie released a series of short teaser clips to its official Instagram page on Wednesday, highlighting each actress.

Back in 2016, the star told Hello! Magazine she has a no-nonsense approach to fitness. She said she has never smoked, she rarely drinks alcohol and she won’t do coffee. She also exercises regularly, whether it’s hitting the dance floor, working out at the gym or getting some fitness tips from celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson.

“What you eat doesn’t just affect your body,” she advised at the time. “It can also affect the way your skin looks.”

“First of all, hydrate,” Lopez continued. “Drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine. … I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy. Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness. And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you’re better able to care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me.”

