Jennifer Lopez flaunts bikini bod in beachside snap: 'Meditation and affirmations'

Jennifer Lopez is ringing in the new year soaking up some sun.

On Monday, the 51-year-old superstar shared a short video of herself slowly twirling around on the beach.

Lopez rocked a red two-piece paired with a patterned cover-up, which features her moniker, "J Lo," monogrammed on the back. She completed her look with hoop earrings.

"Meditation and #affirmations 🏝🌊✨#MondayMotivation," she captioned the clip, which had Future and Drake's song "Life Is Good" playing in the background.

JENNIFER LOPEZ GIVES OFF PRINCESS VIBES IN STUNNING BLUE GOWN

Lopez recently performed at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve." The pop star performed live before the ball dropped on Dec. 31.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before the performance, the "Hustlers" actress shared the news that she'd be appearing on the iconic annual television special and revealed that she'd be singing her new tune, "In The Morning," for the show.

To share the exciting announcement, Lopez posted a black-and-white video of her rehearsing the number -- giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the theatrics she had in store.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!!" she said in the caption. "It all starts with rehearsals. Which other songs should I add to the setlist?! Tell me below."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report