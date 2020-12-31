Jennifer Lopez gives off princess vibes in stunning blue gown: 'Let’s go!!!!'

Jennifer Lopez is ready to ring in the new year.

The ageless beauty took to Instagram on Wednesday -- a day before her performance on "New Year's Rockin’ Eve" -- to strut her stuff in an outfit fit for a princess.

Lopez, 51, shared three photos of herself wearing a Cinderella-esque light blue gown paired with thigh-high shiny black heels and a black jacket decked out with a silver geometric design.

To complete the ensemble, the "Dance Again" singer opted for several silver necklaces -- some chunky while others were thinner -- and a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Finally, the star carried a glitzy sparkling black bag.

"ONE DAY!!! I’ve got my eye on you @rockineve," she wrote in the caption. "Let’s go!!!!"

On Tuesday, the "Hustlers" actress shared the news that she'd be appearing on the iconic annual television special and revealed that she'll be performing her new song, "In The Morning," for the show.

To share the exciting announcement, Lopez posted a black-and-white video of her rehearsing the number -- giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the theatrics she has in store.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!!" she said in the caption. "It all starts with rehearsals. Which other songs should I add to the setlist?! Tell me below."

Fans did as the pop star requested and took to the comments to ask her to perform some of her biggest hits, such as "Waiting for Tonight," "Let's Get Loud" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing."

On her Thursday post, she used the hashtag "On The 6," a possible hint that she'll be performing songs from her classic 1999 album of the same name.

The performance was to close out a monster year for the multihyphenate, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in "Hustlers" and an Emmy nomination for her Super Bowl halftime show, during which, she took the stage with Shakira to celebrate the Latin heritage and culture of host city Miami.