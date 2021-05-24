Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite in Miami as actor appears to wear watch gifted by singer in 2002

Ben Affleck jetted to Miami to reunite with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez on Sunday.

The 48-year-old actor-director was spotted at the Florida airport and then again with the 51-year-old singer-actress on the balcony of a private residence together, according to pictures obtained by Page Six.

Lopez wore a long blue sundress while Affleck dressed casually in a T-shirt, green pants, and sneakers.

The "Argo" star was also reportedly spotted donning a unique watch that the "Hustlers" star gifted him back in 2002.

Affleck wore the original watch while filming the "Jenny From the Block" music video. It features a thick silver chain and a thin face.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films "Jersey Girl" and "Gigli" together.

In photos obtained by the U.K.'s DailyMail in early May, the two were seen driving together in an SUV with Affleck at the helm and Lopez riding in the passenger seat. The Oscar-winner has a home in Big Sky, Montana.

They later flew back to Los Angeles on a private jet together. In recent weeks, Affleck has also been spotted arriving at and leaving from Lopez's Bel Air mansion.

Lopez recently ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together.

They said in a joint statement : "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Meanwhile, Affleck split with actress Ana de Armas in January.

