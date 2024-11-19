Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose: Shocking celebrity splits of 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story was two decades in the making, but the former couple ultimately went their separate ways.

Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022 after calling off their first engagement in 2002, were among the celebrity couples who made headlines this year with their shocking splits.

While the notoriously private Oscar-winner, 51, has stayed silent on their split, the "On the Floor" hitmaker, 55, has been vocal about the end of her fourth marriage, telling Interview magazine in October that she was experiencing the "hardest time of my life" amid their "f------ hard breakup."

Lopez and Affleck are far from the only celebrity couple who called it quits. Here's a look back at the star separations of 2024.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's highly-publicized romance came to an end over the summer after rumors of a split had been swirling for months.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 on the two-year anniversary of the former couple's Georgia wedding ceremony.

The "Atlas" star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26 and additionally stated that she did not want either herself or Affleck to be awarded spousal support, according to court documents.

Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of "Gigli." Affleck proposed, and they were engaged to be married in 2004, but the wedding was called off at the last minute.

Twenty years later, Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas during a surprise wedding ceremony and tied the knot again a month later in Georgia.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

Cyrus and Firerose, known legally as Johanna Hodges, married in October 2023. Several months later, in May, Cyrus filed for an annulment, citing "irreconcilable differences" and alleged "inappropriate marital conduct" in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Since then, the couple has been engaged in a tumultuous online battle, including allegations of abuse and fraudulent spending.

Fox News Digital obtained shocking audio between Cyrus and his estranged wife where the country crooner is heard berating his Australian ex and using profane language.

"Hell yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges ex-wife," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"That’s before I knew her parents last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary. I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain."

"See you in court," he ended the statement, which he also put on his Instagram Story.

In the recording, the former couple can be heard arguing about leaving for a presumed gig of Cyrus', which leads to some profanity, including calling her a "a selfish f---ing b----."

Cyrus also claimed that estranged wife Firerose was "physically," "verbally and emotionally" abusive to him during their seven-month marriage in a court filing obtained by Fox News Digital.

The country star also denied Firerose’s previous accusations made in a counter-suit that he abused her.

The 62-year-old claimed in the filing that he only found out that Hodges wasn’t Firerose's "maiden name" after they were married, accusing her of lying to him in order to marry him.

It said that Firerose only married him "with the sole intention of inducing Plaintiff into a marriage to obtain the name ‘Cyrus’ under the belief it would help her fledgling music career."

Cyrus added that he found her accusations of abuse "mindboggling" and called her "expectation" that they would ever perform together again or be "involved in any way professionally" in the future "comical."

In her countersuit after Cyrus' annulment filing, Firerose's legal team claimed, "Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse. Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife."

Cyrus and Firerose finalized their divorce three months after the country star petitioned for an annulment in August 2024, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Neither party was awarded alimony, and both parties agreed there are no jointly listed retirement assets.

"This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning," Cyrus' rep said in a statement at the time. "Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him."

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Spelling, who filed for divorce in March 2024, previously stated on her podcast, "missSPELLING," that the "final blow" came last year after an argument in their kitchen while McDermott was drunk.

"He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s--- for 18 years.' And I f---ing lost it," Spelling recalled.

Picking up right where she left off in the new episode, Spelling said, "This guttural scream came out of me…it was beast-like, it wasn’t pretty at all…I was like f--- you!"

The argument continued, and according to Spelling, McDermott told her he wanted a divorce. He had "threatened it a million times," she noted, but she said "fine."

Spelling admitted she thought it was just another fight, but "all of a sudden, it was on Instagram."

Both she and their daughter, Stella, asked McDermott to remove the post, which he did the next day, but the public damage was done.

The fight occurred on a Friday, and the following Monday, Spelling and her children were out of the house, which she had previously discussed having a mold problem. Meanwhile, she helped McDermott find rehab.

"He’s been sober since June 2023, and I’m very proud of him. We’ve been down this road before, no one really publicly knew, and I hope for him and the kids, that it sticks. I really do," she said at the time.

The couple married in 2006 and have five children together: Liam, Finn, Beau, Stella and Hattie.

In the divorce filing documents, the date of separation for the couple is listed as June 17, 2023, close to the same day McDermott shared a now-deleted Instagram post announcing their separation.

Since their separation, Spelling has been spotted sharing a kiss with advertising executive Ryan Cramer, and McDermott has been spending time with his new girlfriend, Lily Calo.

"We do now have family dinners with Dean and his girlfriend," Spelling shared. "I like her a lot. I like Lily a lot. It's not bad, it’s just different."

As for the divorce filing, Spelling hopes it is "amicable."

"We’re co-parenting very well right now. The kids see him again, and they’re happy with his progress and the work he’s done on himself, and they’re proud of him, and we like his girlfriend, and we all co-parent together."

She continued, "You hope it works out like that, you always hope that. I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going to happen now, because it’s out of our hands, and it’s going to be with lawyers and courts, and I think they’re not quite always used to things not getting messy with celebrities. I don’t think either of us want it to get messy. Life’s messy."

In the divorce filing documents, Spelling is requesting spousal support while denying offering spousal support to McDermott. She also requested full physical custody and joint legal custody, with visitation rights for McDermott.

Christina Haack and Josh Hall

The former couple's split has become increasingly acrimonious and Haack has frequently slammed her ex on social media.

Haack and Hall secretly married in October 2021 and tied the knot again in September 2022 during a ceremony in Hawaii.

When they filed for divorce, Hall cited their date of separation as July 8, while Haack noted the former couple had separated the day before, on July 7.

Since filing for divorce, Haack has accused her estranged husband of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account on July 8 after their divorce filing, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," she stated in the documents.

In his divorce filing, Hall requested spousal support from Haack. In her latest court filing, Haack stated that her ex "should not need" spousal support as he has his own source of income.

The HGTV star's lawyer claimed in an Oct. 10 legal filing obtained by Fox News Digital that the request was "outrageous" because Hall is "self-supporting." The court documents were filed in response to Hall's attempt to block the sale of Haack's Tennessee home amid the former couple's ongoing divorce.

Last month, Hall filed a motion to stop the "Christina on the Coast" star from selling a Tennessee home that she had listed for $4.5 million, according to court documents. Hall has been living at the house since their split in July.

"Time to go back to reality soon... Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed," Haack said in a social media post, with a thinking face emoji.

"All about trying to take everything you can... With your mind on my money and my money on your mind...," she wrote, adding a money bag emoji.

Meanwhile, Hall slammed the legal filing in a statement shared on social media.

"So now @dearmeylaw files legal declarations with lies and assumptions… interesting tactic for someone who is a licensed attorney and took an oath of integrity," he wrote on his Instagram story. "Pretty sure making provably false statements to a judge is unethical."

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," he wrote. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever."

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

"The Golden Bachelor" couple signed a dissolution of marriage decree in April in an Indiana court, Fox News Digital confirmed.

A marital settlement agreement was issued, but terms of the order were not disclosed.

Their split appeared to be largely due to not being able to settle into a permanent living situation as Nist is based in New Jersey, while Turner has called Indiana home.

Turner and Nist revealed that love simply wasn't enough to keep their marriage going during a joint interview on "Good Morning America" in April.

"We looked at homes in South Carolina. We considered New Jersey. And we just looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision," Nist said.

Turner added, "I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

Nist agreed, "Yeah, I still love him."

Nist recently appeared on "The Ben And Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast" and admitted that wasn't the only reason for their divorce. She didn't really want to get into specifics, but she wasn't afraid to tease that there were additional issues between her and Turner.

Earlier this month, Turner told People magazine that he was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in March, which greatly impacted his decision to get a divorce from Nist.

"Unfortunately, there's no cure for it," Turner told the outlet. "So that weighs heavily in every decision I make. It was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me. And I was a bit in denial for a while, I didn't want to admit to it."

However, Nist told People that Turner's cancer diagnosis was not the reason she decided getting a divorce was a good idea.

"It was when I visited Gerry in Indiana [some time in March]," Nist recalled. "That's devastating news, really. I was extremely upset."

Speaking of the diagnosis, Nist said, "He told me, though, that it was the type of cancer that he would most likely outlive."