'Celebrity Big Brother UK' contestant Mickey Rourke reprimanded for using homophobic slur towards JoJo Siwa

Mickey Rourke received a formal warning this week after the producers of the U.K.'s "Celebrity Big Brother" reality show said that comments he made to fellow contestant JoJo Siwa were "offensive and unacceptable."

Siwa, a 21-year-old dancer and actress, revealed to Rourke that she is a lesbian after he asked her if she likes "boys or girls" when they met on the show.

"I could tell," he answered.

Later, while the cast hung out in the house's yard, Rourke told Siwa, "If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore."

"I can guarantee you I will still be gay, and I will still be in a very happy relationship," she answered with a laugh.

Rourke then joked that he might tie her up, and Siwa joked back that she "dared" him to try, saying he’d be the one to end up getting tied up.

After a few minutes, Rourke then told some of the other cast members he planned to "vote the lesbian out."

"That’s homophobic, if that’s your reasoning," Siwa shouted after overhearing the conversation.

Rourke then yelled a homophobic slur after asking some of the castmates a bit about Siwa, who they called a "lovely lady."

"I need a fag," he said, so Siwa could hear from across the yard. "I’m not talking to you," he added, pointing at her.

Fag is used by British people as a slang term for cigarettes and is separate from the homophobic slur.

"You can’t say that, Mickey," British TV host Chris Hughes told "The Wrestler" star, who claimed he was "talking about a cigarette."

After Rourke went back inside the house, Hughes remarked that "he's just from a different planet."

Siwa then quickly thanked Hughes for having her back during the conversation with Rourke despite not knowing her before she started crying, and he answered that it was a matter of "right and wrong."

Immediately after, Rourke was called to the show’s Diary Room, where cast members make video confessions about the show and can talk to Big Brother, and he received an official warning.

During his time in the Diary Room, the disembodied Big Brother voice told the 72-year-old actor that his language was "offensive and unacceptable" and he risked being expelled from the show, noting that he had been briefed on "unacceptable language and behavior" before entering the house.

"I apologize, I don’t have dishonorable intentions, I’m just talking smack, you know?" he said to Big Brother.

After telling the castmates that he got "chewed out" in the Diary Room "big time," Rourke told Siwa that he wanted to "apologize. I just have a bad habit of having a short fuse. I don’t mean nothing by it."

The pair shook hands and Siwa told him, "Thank you, I appreciate your apology."

"I do mean it," he added. "If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rourke, Siwa and ITV for comment.