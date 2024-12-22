Jennifer Lopez admits there are 'no coincidences' in life after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has admitted there are "no coincidences" in life as the pop star revealed how she deals with "hardships."

Lopez, 55, found a way to "embrace" life lessons in the wake of her divorce from ex Ben Affleck, 52.

"I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment," the musician said in an interview published by British Vogue.

"When I think of things that way and stay in … more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is."

"Because that’s really what our hardships are in life," she continued. "What am I supposed to learn here?"

"There are no coincidences. This is not happening, you know, just randomly. It’s happening for a reason. What can I learn and how can I come out the other side better, stronger, more knowledgeable and kind of evolve and grow from this point?"

Lopez previously revealed she doesn't regret giving her ex a second chance. Affleck and the "Let's Get Loud" singer famously rekindled their romance after 17 years apart in 2021 before getting divorced.

"That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good," Lopez noted in a conversation with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine. "It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, "F---, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a f------ sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again."

Lopez filed for divorce on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Her petition for the dissolution of her marriage to Affleck was filed on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

Rumors surrounding the couple's marriage plagued the Hollywood heavyweights for months before Lopez chose to file for divorce.

Affleck and Lopez first said "I do" during a surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2022.

The newlyweds then hosted a backyard ceremony for friends and family one month later at the $8 million Georgia mansion Affleck purchased when the couple first began dating 20 years ago.

Lopez and Affleck first met while filming "Gigli" in 2002. The couple planned to marry in 2003 before postponing the wedding. By early 2004, the two had ended their engagement.

Affleck and Lopez reunited once again before the summer of 2021, and Affleck proposed in April the following year.

