©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Zac Efron splits from Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares: report

The 'High School Musical' alum met aspiring model Vanessa Valladares while she was working as a waitress, reports say

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Zac Efron has reportedly called it quits with his Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

The "High School Musical" alum, who is 33, allegedly met Valladares, 25, at a general store in New South Wales, where she worked as a waitress.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the two have since split after 10 months of dating. A rep for Efron did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

ZAC EFRON ADMITS HE NEVER WANTS TO GET IN 'BAYWATCH' SHAPE EVER AGAIN: 'IT'S JUST STUPID'

Actor Zac Efron poses for photographers upon arrival at the 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile' premiere in London in April 2019.

Actor Zac Efron poses for photographers upon arrival at the 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile' premiere in London in April 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Efron and Valladares were spotted together frequently in Australia during the last year. They were last photographed in March filming Efron's Netflix show "Down to Earth."

According to the Daily Mail, Valladares quit her job to be able to spend more time with Efron.

Valladares is reportedly an aspiring model. She has nearly 90,000 followers on Instagram.

