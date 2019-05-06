Jennifer Lopez sparkles in silver fringe dress at Met Gala with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez sparkled at the Met Gala Monday evening — and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez was just in awe by her look as the rest of us.

The "Medicine" singer stunned in a beaded Versace dress with fringe detailing, which also featured a thigh-high split and plunging neckline.

Lopez, 49, completed her look with a matching headpiece and a 129.48 carat Harry Winston purple sapphire and diamond necklace, per E! News.

For Rodriguez's part, the former MLB star, 43, opted for a lilac-colored jacket paired with a white dress shirt, black pants and matching bow-tie.

Before arriving at the gala, which is held on the first Monday of every May in New York City, the "Hustlers" actress shared a snap of the couple en route to the star-studded event.

"Met Ball 2019 here we come...," she captioned a photo of the duo posing for the camera.

The Met Gala holds a special meaning for the couple: they famously made their first official red carpet debut together back in 2017 at the event.

At that time, J-Lo posted a series of photos showing the pair enjoying themselves at the gala — from snapping selfies in the car on the way to the event to blowing kisses at the dinner table.

This year's gala theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan't be talked about: "To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it."

The theme is the basis for the Costume Institute's spring exhibition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.