Jennifer Lopez
Published

Jennifer Lopez sparkles in silver fringe dress at Met Gala with Alex Rodriguez

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Jennifer Lopez sparkled at the Met Gala Monday evening — and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez was just in awe by her look as the rest of us.

The "Medicine" singer stunned in a beaded Versace dress with fringe detailing, which also featured a thigh-high split and plunging neckline.

Lopez, 49, completed her look with a matching headpiece and a 129.48 carat Harry Winston purple sapphire and diamond necklace, per E! News.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pose for the cameras at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pose for the cameras at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

For Rodriguez's part, the former MLB star, 43, opted for a lilac-colored jacket paired with a white dress shirt, black pants and matching bow-tie.

(Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Before arriving at the gala, which is held on the first Monday of every May in New York City, the "Hustlers" actress shared a snap of the couple en route to the star-studded event.

"Met Ball 2019 here we come...," she captioned a photo of the duo posing for the camera.

The Met Gala holds a special meaning for the couple: they famously made their first official red carpet debut together back in 2017 at the event.

At that time, J-Lo posted a series of photos showing the pair enjoying themselves at the gala — from snapping selfies in the car on the way to the event to blowing kisses at the dinner table.

This year's gala theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan't be talked about: "To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it."

The theme is the basis for the Costume Institute's spring exhibition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.