Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady color-coordinate for 11th Met Gala together

Date night! Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were all smiles as they attended the Met Gala Monday evening.

The supermodel stunned in a silky pale pink Dior dress, which featured an open back, while the New England Patriots quarterback, 41, color-coordinated with his wife in a deep burgundy velvet blazer.

Bündchen gave her social media followers a first-look at her outfit in an Instagram post, which featured the 38-year-old twirling in her dress.

"Yes, fashion can be beautiful and sustainable. Thank you Maria Grazia Chiuri and the entire @dior team for making my sustainable dress. Thank you also to my super beauty team @hungvanngo@haryjoshhair @evetsanchez@merriadearman @deborahlippmann for getting me ready for tonight!" she captioned the clip.

According to People, this is the couple's 11th Met Gala — which is held on the first Monday of every May in New York City — together.

This year's gala theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan't be talked about: "To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it."

The theme is the basis for the Costume Institute's spring exhibition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.