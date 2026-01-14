Golden Globe winner recounts heated exchange with first-class airline passenger: 'My Boston came out'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler recently shared a story about getting into a heated argument with a fellow passenger during a flight — as an etiquette expert weighed in with thoughts about the risks involved for travelers in such a cramped, confined space.

The actress and comedian discussed the incident on a recent episode of her podcast, "Good Hang," in which she was joined by "Mean Girls" costar Ana Gasteyer. Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast recently took home the first-ever Golden Globe for Best Podcast.

The confrontation happened, Gasteyer said, while the two were traveling together around the time they were filming the 2004 comedy — noting that Gasteyer's then-infant daughter Frances was also on the plane with them.

"You got into a fight with a guy," Gasteyer recalled on the podcast.

"Baby Frances was on the plane with us," she added. "Do you remember that?"

Poehler replied, "And I still got into a fight with the guy with the baby around?"

Gasteyer recalled that a fellow first-class passenger took issue with Poehler’s foul language, objecting to her loud cursing in front of the baby.

Poehler said the passenger asked her to quiet down so he could relax.

"My ‘Boston’ came out — let's just say that," she said of the situation.

Continuing their chat on the comedy podcast, Gasteyer described the moment as "the best thing I’ve ever seen."

Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert based in Texas, told Fox News Digital that situations like the one Poehler and Gasteyer described can be especially tense in confined public spaces such as airplane cabins.

While some passengers may hesitate to confront a celebrity or prominent person directly, discomfort can still build among those nearby, said Gottsman.

"It makes it even more of a sensitive issue because we feel the need to protect the innocent."

Flight attendants have the authority to step in if a passenger’s behavior becomes disruptive, regardless of the passenger's status, she added.

"When [a situation] involves children and pets, it makes it even more of a sensitive issue because we feel the need to protect the innocent," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Poehler’s team for further comment.

Poehler's new comedy podcast launched less than a year ago.

Tina Fey, Ariana Grande, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Paul Rudd have appeared on her podcast.

"I just want to say that I know I’m new to this game. I have great respect for this form," said Poehler a week ago in her Golden Globe acceptance speech.

"I have great respect for all the people that I am nominated with."

Her podcast competed in the Best Podcast category against other popular shows, including "Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard," "Call Her Daddy," "Smartless," "The Mel Robbins Podcast" and "Up First."

The description of her podcast reads, "Come hang with Amy Poehler. Each week on her podcast, she'll welcome celebrities and fun people to her studio. They'll share stories about their careers, mutual friends, shared enthusiasms, and most importantly, what's been making them laugh. This podcast is not about trying to make you better or giving advice. Amy just wants to have a good time."

Poehler won an earlier Globe in 2014 for her starring role as Leslie Knope in "Parks and Recreation."