Jennifer Connelly on working with Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick': 'I've never seen anyone work harder'

Jennifer Connelly has some high praise for her co-star.

The Oscar winner recently spoke with "Extra"' to dish on what it was like to work with Hollywood legend Tom Cruise.

In "Top Gun: Maverick," Connelly, 49, stars as Penny Benjamin alongside Cruise, 57, who reprises his role of Maverick from the movie's iconic 1980s predecessor.

"I can't wait to see ['Maverick'] myself," she admitted, the film's release having been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Those flying sequences are going to be so extraordinary and I think it is a movie that would be great to see on big screens if and when we can get back there."

Even after a 30-year gap between turns as the titular Maverick, Cruise's well-documented work ethic was present on set, Connelly said.

"I've never seen anyone work harder, be more committed to his work, more devoted to his work," she noted. "Nothing is taken for granted. Every moment is an opportunity to do all that he can do, to deliver the best thing that he can possibly deliver."

In fact, Cruse's dedication rubbed off on Connelly a bit.

"I've never been more paranoid about knowing my lines," admitted the actress. "This is a tight ship... It definitely adds a degree of pressure because he's so prepared all the time."

"Maverick" isn't Connelly's only high-profile roll hitting screens this year, as she's also starring in "Snowpiercer," the story of a class war that breaks out onboard an endless train ride in an apocalyptic world.

"Snowpiercer" is based on a French graphic novel called "Le Transperceneige," which also received the movie treatment in 2013.

"I thought the material was interesting, I thought it had potential to be a fun, exciting adventure of a show," Connelly said. "At the same time, I thought it had some deeper things to talk about. I like that about it."

"Top Gun: Maverick" is due to hit theaters on December 23 and "Snowpiercer" is currently airing on TNT.