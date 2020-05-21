Sony Pictures working on female-centric superhero movie based on Marvel characters: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sony Pictures is reportedly working on a female-driven superhero movie based on characters from Marvel Comics.

Sony borrowed characters that have not yet been turned over to Marvel Studios and its cadre of “Avengers” characters for upcoming films such as “Morbius” and “Venom 2.” Now it seems it’s going into its catalog of characters for a project directed by veteran TV director S.J. Clarkson.

According to Variety, Clarkson was brought on to help the studio achieve its goal of producing a female-centric superhero movie. The director has made a name for herself helming episodes of popular TV shows like “Bates Motel,” “Banshee” and “Succession.” She also has experience with Marvel characters, having directed episodes of Netflix’s original series “Jessica Jones.”

ARE PACKAGES FROM CORONAVIRUS-HIT CHINA SAFE TO HANDLE?

The outlet notes that current rumors suggest that the film will focus on Marvel’s Madame Web character from the comic books. For those unfamiliar, Madam Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis. As a result, she is constantly connected to a medical life support system that looks suspiciously like a spider web. However, due to the character’s age, she rarely goes toe-to-toe with villains, making her potentially bad fodder for a movie.

Although the studio is reportedly looking for an A-lister to lead the film, all details are currently subject to change as the project is in the very early stages of development. At the moment, there is no screenplay or official writer on board to pen one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marvel and Sony previously struck a deal that allowed Spider-Man to appear in the “Avengers” films as well as his very own standalone films. However, Sony retained the rights to many of Spidey’s characters, including Venom, who had his own standalone movie come out in 2018.