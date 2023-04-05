Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Aniston
Published

Jennifer Aniston reveals first big purchase with 'Friends' money

Jennifer Aniston starred on 'Friends' as Rachel Green from 1994 to 2004

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
close
Adam Sandler reveals how he knows when Jennifer Aniston is about to laugh while filming Video

Adam Sandler reveals how he knows when Jennifer Aniston is about to laugh while filming

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite for "Murder Mystery 2."

Jennifer Aniston had a hard lesson to learn after she decided to splurge her "Friends" money in the early days of the show.

In a TikTok shared by PopSugar, the star was asked what her first big purchase was with her paycheck from the hit sitcom.

"I do remember my first big splurge was on a Mercedes that had a for sale sign on it for almost two years," Aniston said in the interview.

"There was a little white 280 SL Mercedes, and it was there for a long time. It could have been over two years. And I always was like, ‘I can’t wait, someday, someday.’ And then one day I bought it."

But sadly, the car wasn’t all she had hoped it would be.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH THIS VIDEO

JENNIFER ANISTON, ADAM SANDLER REACT TO ‘BIG DADDY,’ ‘FRIENDS’ CO-STARS COLE, DYLAN SPROUSE BEING 30: ‘WHAT!'

"And then I drove it, and then drove it again. And it never drove again."

She continued, explaining, "It was a lemon, and that’s why it’s been sitting there. And I didn’t know any better to get it checked out…so that was a nice 25-year-old mistake."

Aniston and her "Friends" castmates eventually earned $1 million per episode during the show’s final season, making her and co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow the highest paid actresses on television at the time.

Courteney Cox's "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow showed up to support her at her Walk of Fame ceremony. The stars were collectively the highest paid women on television for the final season of "Friends."

Courteney Cox's "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow showed up to support her at her Walk of Fame ceremony. The stars were collectively the highest paid women on television for the final season of "Friends." (Gilbert Flores/Variety)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 54-year-old revealed her car fail alongside her "Murder Mystery 2" co-star Adam Sandler while the two were promoting the Netflix movie.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler met as teenagers have been friends for 30 years.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler met as teenagers have been friends for 30 years. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sandler and Aniston have been friends for 30 years, first meeting as teenagers when she was dating one of his friends. They hit it off instantly while sharing a meal at Jerry's Deli, with a side of pickles, and the rest is history.

Trending