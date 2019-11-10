Jennifer Aniston's latest 'Friends' throwback shows behind-the-scenes look at sitcom

Jennifer Aniston shared a photo from her "Friends" days and fans got a little peek at what it was like behind the scenes of the sitcom.

Aniston, 50, shared the photo of herself and hairstylist Chris McMillan.

"Happy birthday Chrissy. We've come a long way, baby," Aniston captioned the photo.

In the first pic, Aniston and McMillan posed in a behind-the-scenes photo from "Friends." The second was a more recent photo of the paid.

The actress recently was asked about whether the sitcom would be rebooted.

"Listen, we would love for there to be something but we don’t know what that something is, so... we’re just trying... we're working on something," she told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show.

"We can safely say it's probably not a reboot. A movie, though," Ellen prodded. "Probably a movie."

"Huge, huge, huge movie," Aniston joked. "We don't know."