Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to reunite for live table read of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High': reports

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are set to reunite for a live table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and fans can't get enough of the news.

According to reports, Pitt, 56, is the latest celebrity to participate in the upcoming live read of the 1982 teen drama. The popular movie followed a group of Southern California high schoolers and their antics. It starred Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Judge Reinhold.

The table read will stream live on the Facebook and TikTok pages of Penn's CORE, a disaster relief organization, on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST. It will also stream via LiveXLive. Fans will be able to donate to CORE as well as the REFORM Alliance for COVID-19 relief, according to People.

ANGELINA JOLIE CONSIDERING MOVE TO LONDON SUBURB WITH CHILDREN AMID BRAD PITT DIVORCE BATTLE: REPORT

"On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I’m so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work,” Penn said in a press release. “I’m always game for a giggle. So to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work — then consider us fully onboard to play!"

Other celebrities reportedly on board for the table read include Julia Roberts, x, Shia LaBeouf, Dane Cook and Morgan Freeman.

Fans took to social media to express their delight with the couple working on a project together.

"Holy Spicoli! This is going to be epic," one fan tweeted, referencing Penn's character in the film, Jeff Spicoli.

HOW BRAD PITT AND JENNIFER ANISTON'S RELATIONSHIP DEVELOPED SINCE 2005 DIVORCE

"when taylor swift said 'you know the greatest loves of all time are over now' she was talking about brad pitt and jennifer aniston," another wrote.

One person joked: "Honestly, if Jen and Brad can do a table read together 15 years after their divorce, we deserve a [Justin] timberlake and [Britney] spears collab."

"I love Jen and Brad," another simply put.

Pitt and Aniston, 51, caused a media frenzy back in January when their backstage reunion at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards was caught on camera. In multiple snaps, the famous exes were spotted smiling at each other. In one pic, Pitt held on to Aniston's wrist as she walked away after the two had a brief chat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former couple tied the knot in July 2000 and divorced five years later when Pitt fell in love with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie are currently still embroiled in divorce drama in court.

Meanwhile, Pitt and Aniston have proven that they remain friends today. At the 2020 Golden Globes, which both stars attended, Pitt referred to Aniston as a "good friend" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.