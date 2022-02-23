Jenna Jameson is home from the hospital, still using a wheelchair after health woes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jenna Jameson is getting closer to understanding what caused her to lose her ability to walk in recent months.

The former porn star , 47, has been open about her struggle with a mystery illness, prompting her to seek medical treatment and become hospitalized for weeks.

In an Instagram story filmed from what appears to be her home on Tuesday, the model explained that she is "resting" and still using a wheelchair to get around.

"I still have more testing to do, but it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve, and it's affecting my strength in my legs, so I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately. But, yeah, I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking," Jameson said.

JENNA JAMESON GIVES HEALTH UPDATE AMID HOSPITALIZATION FOR UNKNOWN ILLNESS

Jameson filmed herself bending one of her legs while lying on a bed.

"So you can see I still have movement in my leg but my quad strength is really, really, really weak and as you can see I have some atrophy happening. My legs are incredibly skinny but don't get too alarmed because my legs have always been ultra skinny, so, you know, don't judge me. We will be back to the best soon!

Jameson was first diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and took to Instagram to share her diagnosis. However, not long after, her partner, Lior Bitton, posted an update on the star's Instagram page, revealing that she does not have the autoimmune condition after additional tests were run.

"Just a little update, Jenna is still in the hospital," he shared in mid-January. "She doesn't have Guillain-Barré syndrome. It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVig, so she does not have Guillain-Barré."

IVig — short for intravenous immune globulin — is a treatment for patients with antibody deficiencies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in Jameson's hospitalization, Bitton revealed that Jameson underwent CT and MRI scans as well as a spinal tap test.

"She's not feeling so good. She was actually throwing up for a couple weeks, and we had to take her to the hospital," he recalled at the time, adding that she was released after a CT scan came back with "so-so" results.

"She came back home, and she couldn't carry herself. Her muscles in her legs were very weak," Bitton continued. "She wasn't able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom and I would have to pick her up and put her in bed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER