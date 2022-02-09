Jenna Jameson gives health update amid hospitalization for unknown illness

Jenna Jameson appears to be on the mend after a weeks-long struggle with a mystery illness.

The model and former porn star , 47, was hospitalized in early January after losing her ability to walk.

Taking to her Instagram Story this week, the former adult film actress wrote to fans, "Hey, guys. I’m still in the hospital, but I’m doing OK and i’ll be out soon," Page Six reports.

It's unclear if Jameson has since left the hospital. On Tuesday, she shared a few videos of her daughter on social media. Jameson's rep did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Jameson was first diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and took to Instagram to share her diagnosis. However, not long after, her partner, Lior Bitton, posted an update on the star's Instagram page, revealing that she does not have the autoimmune condition after additional tests were run.

"Just a little update, Jenna is still in the hospital," he shared in mid-January. "She doesn't have Guillain-Barré syndrome. It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVig, so she does not have Guillain-Barré."

IVig — short for intravenous immune globulin — is a treatment for patients with antibody deficiencies.

Earlier in Jameson's hospitalization, Bitton shared an update on her condition, revealing that she'd undergone CT and MRI scans as well as a spinal tap test.

"She's not feeling so good. She was actually throwing up for a couple weeks, and we had to take her to the hospital," he recalled at the time, adding that she was released after a CT scan came back with "so-so" results.

"She came back home, and she couldn't carry herself. Her muscles in her legs were very weak," Bitton continued. "She wasn't able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom and I would have to pick her up and put her in bed."

Within two days, Jameson was unable to walk, her partner said , even with a walker. Bitton then took her back to the hospital, where they began to run tests.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.